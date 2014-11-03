Hannah and the Gang are Back! Watch New ‘Girls’ Season 4 Promo

Lena Dunham has been in the news a ton recently—and not for the best reasons—but we’re glad to report that there’s happy news on the horizon for Dunham (and for us!) as the fourth season of “Girls” rapidly approaches.

Set to premiere in early 2015, the upcoming season’s promo has just been released, and it’s chock full of hints for what’s to come for the gang. First of all, Elijah (played by the all-too-perfect Andrew Rannells) is back, so let’s all say a hallelujah to that! Marnie (Allison Williams) is apparently having an affair this season, and is continuing to try her hand at a musical career. And finally, we’re going to get to meet Soshanna’s (Zosia Mamet) parents, and her mom is being played by ‘SNL’ alum Ana Gasteyer.

The wait for the season premiere is going to be painful for fans of the HBO show, but watch the promo below to tide yourself over.