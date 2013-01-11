Watch George Clooney and Cindy Crawford Pretend To Be Swingers in Tequila Ad

Well, this is the most interesting commercial we’ve seen in quite some time. George Clooney enlisted the help of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford for a new advertisement for his tequila brand Casamigos, which he launched last year with Rande Gerber, Crawford’s wealthy restaurateur hubby. The ad features Crawford and Gerber, as well as Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler, indulging in a little too much tequila, a move that leads them all to swap partners.

Obviously, the message of the ad is to drink responsibly—or you’ll end up waking up next to George Clooney, which frankly, isn’t the worst thing that could happen. We had no idea Clooney had a tequila brand, but the website states it was born from “tequila-filled nights with friends.” Apparently, Clooney and the Gerber family also have neighboring villas in Mexico, where the debauchery all goes down. It’s good to be rich!

Watch the video above and let us know—hilarious or too whacky?