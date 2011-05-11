Watch The Full Chanel Cruise Film “The Tale of a Fairy”

Got 25 minutes to kill this morning? Well, why not spend it watching some very pretty peopleKristen, Freja, Baptiste, et al.doing fancy rich people things, like driving nice cars, throwing parties, gambling, sunbathing, fighting over inheritances and, in Freja’s case, doing magic. All while wearing Chanel Resort 2012, of course! As you could probably guess, the Karl Lagerfeld-directed clip is gorgeous, and if that’s not enough reason for you to give it a watch, witnessing Baptiste’s humorous attempt at acting should be.

Part 1:



Part 2:

