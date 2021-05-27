‘The Friends’ Reunion Is Finally on HBO Max—Here’s How to It Stream for Free

In the words of Friends’ very own Janice…Oh! My! God! We can finally watch Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. The reunion special marks the first time in 17 years that we’re seeing the cast come together since the beloved sitcom’s final episode premiered. Now, in case you’re wondering if there’s any way to watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max for free, you’re in luck.

We’ll get into your options for watching Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max for free below, but first, here’s a little taste of what you can expect from the special before streaming. The Friends reunion special, titled “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will see original cast members Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) reuniting at the original Friends soundstage to reminisce about their time together on the series. As HBO Max explained in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters.”

While the reunion isn’t a new episode of the series itself, Friends fans around the world are still plenty excited about the special. (Seriously, could we BE any more thrilled?!) So, without any further ado, let’s get into how to watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max for free below.

The Friends reunion special, otherwise known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” premieres exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12 AM PST/ 3 AM ET. Existing subscribers can catch the reunion episode at no extra cost, but don’t worry too much if you’re not already an HBO Max customer; you still have options! For those without an HBO Max subscription, just keep on reading to find out how you can stream Friends: The Reunion for free below.

While HBO Max doesn’t offer free trials, there’s still a way to try the service for free thanks to Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a free seven-day trial for new users to check out both Hulu and HBO Max, which gives fans plenty of time to catch the Friends reunion and binge the 10-season original series. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to cancel your subscription to avoid any fees before your free trial offer is up.

Select AT&T customers are entitled to a free HBO Max subscription as part of their existing plans, so it’s worth checking out your contract details on AT&T’s website to see if this applies to you (or someone you know). Plans offering a complimentary HBO Max account include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If any of these sound like you, be sure to check out the steps here and here to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max beginning on May 27, 2021.

