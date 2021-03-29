Here’s Where to Watch ‘Friends’ Online For Free to Catch Up Before the Reunion

If you miss Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross on your TV screens as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Friends online for free to experience all 10 seasons over and over again.

Friends—which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer—premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994. The comedy, which ran for 10 seasons and aired its series finale on May 6, 2004, followed six friends in New York City: Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani and Ross Geller.

In November 2019, new broke that the show’s six original stars and creators, David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin S. Bright, all all come together for the first time for a Friends reunion on HBO Max. The special will be titled “The One Where They Got Back Together” as a nod to the show’s episode title format. “We all miss it every day,” Aniston told Howard Stern in October 2019 of Friends‘ legacy. “I would be nothing without it.”

She went on to say that “not much” would be required for her to play Rachel again but she isn’t sure if a reboot would be right for the show. I honestly think we would love it,” she said at the time. “I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so, why do it?”

Reboot or not, there’s no doubt that Friends is one of the most quoted and beloved TV shows of all time. Ahead is how to watch Friends online for free.

After years on Netflix, Friends left the service in December 2019 and moved to HBO Max. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free trial for HBO Max, but there are a couple roundabout ways to watch Friends at no cost. Read on for how to watch Friends online for free.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to watch your favorite Friends episodes. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.