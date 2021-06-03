The French Open Isn’t Over Yet—Here’s How to Watch for Free, So You Don’t Miss Any Matches

Tennis fans may be wanting to know how they can watch the 2021 French Open online for free. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything you need to know about streaming the French Open online for free in 2021—because you better believe we’re not about to miss the likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and many more pros hitting the red clay courts of the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Find all the important details below.

When is the French Open in 2021?

The 2021 French Open runs from Monday, May 24 through Sunday, June 13. Matches are broadcasted live from the Tennis Channel, NBC, and ESPN. Keep on reading below to find out how to watch these matches for free online.

How can I stream the French Open live for free?

No cable? No problem. Here are all the ways to stream French Open coverage as it airs live on NBC, ESPN, and more.

Hulu With Live TV offers NBC and ESPN along with many other channels. While the service costs $64.99 a month, new subscribers can watch the 2021 French Open for free with Hulu’s 7-day free trial offer—just make sure to cancel your subscription before your trial period is up if you decide not to stick with the service.

FuboTV is another great option for sports streaming, as it includes channels like The Tennis Channel, NBC and ESPN. Like Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV offers a Family package for $64.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, giving new subscribers plenty of time to catch the remaining matches during the 2021 French Open online.

What is the French Open schedule in 2021?

Due to the number of matches taking place on the courts, the times below are initial estimates and subject to change pending the completion of each matchup. All times are Eastern.

Second round: Thursday, June 3, 5 AM – 6 PM

Third round: Friday, June 4, 5 AM . – 6 PM

Third Round: Saturday, June 5, 5 AM – 3 PM | 12 PM – 2 PM | 2 PM – 6 PM

Round of 16: Sunday, June 6, 5 AM – 12 PM | 12 PM – 2 PM

Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 5 AM – 3 PM | 3 PM – 6 PM

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 8, 6 AM – 6:30 PM

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, June 9, 5 AM – 5:30 PM

Women’s semifinals: Thursday, June 10, 8 AM – 2 PM | 11 AM – 3 PM

Men’s semifinals: Friday, June 11, 8 AM – 3:30 PM | 11 AM – 3 PM

Women’s final: Saturday, June 12, 9 AM

Men’s doubles final: Saturday, June 12, 12 PM – 3 PM

Men’s final: Saturday, June 13, 9 AM

Women’s doubles final: Saturday, June 13, 12 PM – 3 PM

