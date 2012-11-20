Watch: Flywheel Co-Founder’s Elevator Pitch On Why You Should Be Taking Her Spin Classes

While shooting our feature, “Risky Business: Inside the Offices of 8 Top NYC Entrepreneurs,” we caught up with Ruth Zukerman co-founder and Creative Director of spin studio du jour Flywheel, which boasts locations everywhere from Miami to Dubai. With plenty of competition in the boutique spin studio category—places like Soul Cycle (which Zukerman actually co-founded back in 2006) and Revolve—this fitness guru and entrepreneur offered up her thoughts on what makes Flywheel the best of the best and took us on a tour of her New York City Flatiron studio.

Convinced? Ready to get off your ass and hit this spin studio? Share your thoughts in the comments.