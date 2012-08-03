Friday Funny: Watch Will Ferrell’s Emotional Reaction to Kristen Stewart’s Cheating Scandal

We were all a little bit shocked when news broke that Kristen Stewart had been stepping out on her longtime boyfriend and Twilight costar Robert Pattinson with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. (If you hadn’t noticed already, we’ve got something of a K-Stew obsession here at StyleCaster.) One of the most confusing parts of the whole scandal is the fact that these two were caught making out all over Los Angeles in a Mini Cooper. What happened to the days when you brought your mistress to a Motel 6? What happened to class?

Well, the entertainment world is still reeling from K-Stew’s indiscretions, too, and the always hilarious Will Ferrell stopped by Conan last night to vent. Take a look at the incredible video, and get ready to call everyone a “trampire” for the next week.