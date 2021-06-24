Here’s How to Watch Almost All of the ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies For Free Now That ‘F9’ Is Out

Scroll To See More Images

Though originally planned as the trilogy, the Fast and Furious franchise has led to nine movies and one spinoff, with a final tenth on the way. What started as movies about illegal street racers, The Fast Saga has transitioned into blockbuster actions films about heists and spies. With hundreds of millions of dollars made at the box office, there’s no doubt that the Fast and Furious franchise is a blockbuster. Ahead is how to watch the Fast and Furious movies online for free, whether you’re a die hard fan of the franchise or a newcomer who wants to binge The Fast Saga from start to finish.

The Fast and Furious franchise—known as The Fast Saga—started in 2001 with the release of the first movie, The Fast and the Furious. The film was inspired by a 1998 Vibe magazine article titled “Racer X,” which detailed an illegal street racing circuit in New York City. After director Rob Cohen read the article, he presented a script to Universal Studios and the Fast and Furious franchise was born. The first movie followed an undercover cop named Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) who was tasked with discovering the identities of a group of unknown automobile hijackers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel.)

It’s been two decades since the first Fast and Furious movie came out, but fans still want more. With nine films and one spinoff, it’s understandable why movie lovers want to know how to watch the Fast and Furious movies online for free to catch the whole saga from start to finish.

The first movie in The Fast Saga, The Fast and The Furious, is available to stream on HBO Max. Fans can watch The Fast and The Furious online for free with Hulu‘s HBO Max seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. AT&T subscribers can also receive a free HBO Max subscription if they have an Unlimited plan. (Click here for more info on AT&T’s HBO Max promo.) The Fast and The Furious is also available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 or buy for $8.99.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2 Fast 2 Furious is the sequel to The Fast and The Furious and the second movie in The Fast Saga. Like the original, 2 Fast 2 Furious is also available to stream on HBO Max. Fans can watch 2 Fast 2 Furious online for free with Hulu‘s HBO Max seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. AT&T subscribers can also receive a free HBO Max subscription if they have an Unlimited plan. (Click here for more info on AT&T’s HBO Max promo.) 2 Fast 2 Furious is also available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 or buy for $8.99.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift is the third Fast and Furious movie and the last film in the original franchise. The movie isn’t available to stream anywhere for free, but viewers can still watch The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift online by renting it on Amazon for $3.99 or buying it for $8.99.

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furiousis the fourth movie in The Fast Saga and the first after the original trilogy. Fans can watch Fast & Furious online for free on Peacock Premium, which offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. The movie is also available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 and buy for $8.99.

Fast Five (2011)

Fans can watch Fast Five online for free on Peacock. But unlike Fast & Furious, Fast Five—which is the fifth movie in The Fast Saga—is available to stream on Peacock’s free plan, which users can sign up for with their email here. There’s no free trial needed, which means that fan can watch as many times as they want. Fast Five is also available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 or buy for $8.99.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Like Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6—the sixth movie in The Fast Saga—is available to stream on Peacock Premium. Though the movie isn’t available to stream with Peacock’s free plan, fans can still watch Fast & Furious 6 for online for free with Peacock Premium‘s seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. The film is also available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 and buy for $8.99.

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7—which is The Fast Saga’s seventh film and the last movie with Paul Walker before his death—is available to stream on Hulu+ With Live TV. Fans can watch Fast 7 online for free with Hulu+ With Live TV‘s 30-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. The film is also available to rent on Amazon or $3.99 or buy for $8.99.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Like Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious—the eighth movie in The Fast Saga—is also available to stream on Hulu+ With Live TV. Fans can watch The Fate of the Furious online for free with Hulu+ With Live TV‘s 30-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the movie and other Fast and Furious films on the service. The film is also available to rent on Amazon or $3.99 or buy for $8.99.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the first spinoff of The Fast Saga and follows Luke Hobbs (The Rock) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Stathan) as they team up with Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby) to battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist (Idris Elba) threatening the world with a deadly virus. The film isn’t available to stream anywhere for free, but fans can still watch Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw online by renting it on Amazon for $3.99 or buying it for $9.99.