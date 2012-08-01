One To Watch: Designer Lindsay Degen

You know how it seems that new designers suddenly sprout out of nowhere? In actuality, most creatives work around the clock for years before they make it into the spotlight. Our Ones to Watch series highlights some of the freshest talent you should know about right now.

You know those cozy sweaters that just fit perfectly and instantly make you feel at home? We love them. So it was no surprise that when we first discovered Lindsay Degen, a fashion designer who has an affinity for knitwear, we were instantly won over.

“My thesis in school was actually a fine art collection,” says Degen. “I remember I emailed the amazing craft/art theorist Glenn Adamson, asking his opinion, not even expecting to get a response. Surprisingly, he responded and said I should make the pieces wearable. It was really Glenn that motivated me.”

Her fine art background is not only apparent in her artisan craftwork, but also in the concepts that each collection embodies. It was that kind of attention to detail that later scored her gigs like the one she had creating one-of-a-kind pieces for brands like VPL.

While her technique may be down, she’s setting her eyes on bigger goals as well. “I love to collaborate,” says the designer. “I’m excited about some of the people that I am working for spring — an amazing all-American brand and an amazing artist, Sam Jaffe.”

Pleasantly grounded, the designer reflects on her key inspirations ranging from a variety of musical interests like R. Kelley to Bruce Springsteen to bluegrass, but her biggest influence? “My friends are my biggest influence!” Lindsay discloses.

With this kind of breadth, it’s inevitable to question what’s next for this young force. An impressive amount of Degen’s items might be considered androgynous, but not according to Lindsay. “I’d love to do a menswear line,” she says.

We’re betting Degan won’t have any trouble finding new partners, new projects, and new customers, to say the least.