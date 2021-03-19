‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ Is About to Be Your New Marvel Obsession—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

Move aside, Captain America. If you’re a Marvel fan, you may want to know how to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier online for free to not miss Disney+’s latest MCU show.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show after WandaVision, stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. Winter Soldier) respectively. The show is set six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) pass his shield to Sam and name him the new captain after he traveled back in time to return the Soul Stones to their proper timelines.

When Steve, who stayed in the past and grew old, reunited with Sam in the present, he gave him Captain America’s near-indestructible vibranium shield and passed him the mantle. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees Sam team up with Bucky, a former rival of Captain America’s, for a worldwide mission.

“The show is very honest and forthright and very unapologetic about dealing with the truth of what it means to be American, Captain America, Black Captain America—and if that’s even a thing,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly in March 2021 “I think picking up from where we left off at the end of Endgame, the show progresses extremely well by asking those questions and really explaining why Sam said the shield feels like it belongs to someone else.”

For Marvel fans who want to know how to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, read on ahead.

When does The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiere?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on March 19 on Disney+ and airs new episodes on Fridays.

So how do you watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier online for free? Unfortunately, Disney+ ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to watch shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at no cost. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney+ subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so be sure to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney+ subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch The falcon and The Winter Soldier online for free.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.

