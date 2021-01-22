Here’s How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Online for Free, So You Don’t Miss Jules’ Special Episode

If you’re wondering if there’s a way to watch Euphoria online for free, you’re not alone. The good news is that fans of the HBO series still have a few options to stream the show without breaking the bank. Up ahead, we’ll explain how to watch Euphoria for free—but first, let’s get into everything you know about the status of Euphoria’s next season.

Even before season 1 of Euphoria wrapped, HBO Max announced that the series would be picked up for a second season. But that was in July 2019, and fans of Zendaya’s Emmy-winning performance as recovering addict Rue Bennett eagerly awaited updates about when they could expect to see her again. Fast-forward to a year later, and news about Euphoria’s season 2 release date remained unclear after production on the series was halted due to the ongoing health crisis. By October 2020, however, HBO finally offered something for fans to look forward to: two Euphoria special episodes, set to air on HBO and HBO Max.

The first special episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” or “Part One: Rue,” had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max on December 4 and debuted on December 6 on HBO proper. Meanwhile, the second special episode, F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, or more simply, Part 2: Jules, premieres Friday, January 22, at 12 am PT / 9 pm PT exclusively on HBO Max ahead of its official HBO debut on Sunday, January 24.

Judging from the trailer below, fans of Euphoria can expect to see the lens shift from Zendaya as Rue to Hunter Schafer as Jules over the Christmas holiday, reflecting on her time with Rue before they parted ways. But in order to catch this episode ahead of season 2, you’ll have to know how to stream it—find out how to watch Euphoria online for free using the streaming option below.

Is there a way to watch Euphoria for free?

If you’re a fan of Euphoria, you may be curious to know if there’s a way to watch the series online for free—legally, that is. You may have to get a little creative, but there are ways to stream for free after HBO Max ended its seven-day free trial in December 2020.

Hulu: Fortunately for streaming fans, Hulu offers a seven-day HBO Max free trial through its service. Users can navigate to Hulu’s HBO Max free trial page here and watch Euphoria for a week. The catch? This offer is only available for new subscribers only, and you’ll want to make sure to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. If not, you can remain an HBO Max subscriber via Hulu for the price of $14.99 per month.

AT&T: AT&T customers can receive a free HBO Max subscription with their unlimited plan. While not all AT&T plans are eligible for the complimentary HBO Max subscription, many are—so make sure to check your plan details on AT&T’s website to see if your plan is eligible. You can follow the detailed steps via AT&T’s site, but here’s a rundown: After you activate your account, you’ll need to set up HBO Max on your unlimited plan via the specific instructions for your plan here. After that, you’ll finally be able to sign in and stream HBO Max series like Euphoria.

HBO Max: If you’re not an AT&T user or new Hulu subscriber—or you’re just looking for an easier option—your next best bet is to settle for a discount with HBO Max. Their native service is offering a 22 percent discount to new subscribers who prepay for six months at $69.99. (This makes your cost $11.66 per month versus the usual $14.99 monthly price.) Both new and returning customers can access the sale, however, it only lasts from December 3, 2020 to March 1, 2021, so you’ll want to act fast.

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.