Here’s How to Watch ‘Eternals’ For Free to See Angelina Jolie in Her 1st Superhero Movie

If you want to know what happens after Thanos’ snap was reversed in Avengers: Endgame, you may want to know how to watch Eternals online for free. Well, there are ways, but you have to wait.

Eternals is the 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the Eternals, an immortal alien race, who emerge after 7,000 years of life in secret to protect the Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. In an interview with Geek Culture, Chloe Zhao, the director of Eternals, explained that the movie is an exploration of humanity. “I wanted this so badly,” Zhao said of directing Eternals. “I wanted to work with the team at Marvel because I love the movies. With this particular story, I felt like I had something to offer, and it’s a story that addresses questions that I have for myself as a human being, and so I knew the making of that will allow me to grow.”

She added, “I’ve been thinking about us as a species. We are literally thinking about leaving this planet to go somewhere else. As a species, we’re always trying to leave home and search for something else – meaning, land, gold, opportunity – whatever it is and then in the end when we get older we always end up wanting to go home. I think that’s such a trend, and as I am getting older I think about these themes quite a lot—belonging and home.

Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris in Eternals, told Entertainment Weekly how different it was to play a character that was thousands of years old as opposed to a human. “For me, it was the fascination of when you’ve got a character that’s thousands and thousands of years old, what is it about them that makes them want to keep living? What is it about the world around them that they find joy in?” he said. Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, added, “I was excited about playing this character where I haven’t really seen a superhero like her before. She’s a free spirit. She’s not your typical warrior-fighter kind of superhero. And I was interested in this mix of characters as well, them coming together and [figuring out] what they’re like as a slightly dysfunctional family.”

So how can one watch Eternals online for free and when will it be on Disney Plus? Read on for when Eternals will be free for Disney Plus subscribers and how to stream it at no cost if you don’t have a subscription yet.

When does Eternals come out?

Eternals premieres in theaters on Friday, November 5, 2021.

When is Eternals free on Disney Plus?

Eternals will be free on Disney Plus in 2022. Disney announced in September 2021 that Eternals—like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings—will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window before it’s available to stream on Disney Plus. This means that Eternals will arrive on Disney Plus on December 20, 2021, at the earliest. So when is Eternals free on Disney Plus? While Disney hasn’t announced an official release date, we can estimate that Eternals will be on Disney Plus between 70 to 89 days after its premiere, which is the same time frame that recent blockbusters like Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise took to land on Disney Plus after their theatrical release.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement in September 2021. “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters.”

So how can one watch Eternals online for free? Well, Eternals won’t be available to stream on Disney Plus until 2022. The service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price.) Still, there are ways to subscribe to Disney+ at no cost and watch Eternals online for free when it’s available to stream. Read on for how to stream Eternals at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

What is Eternals about?

Eternals is based on Marvel Comics’ Eternals, an immortal alien race that first appeared in their own comic book series in 1976. The movie is set after the return of half of the world’s population in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The snap led to the return of the Eternals, who have lived in secret for more than 7,000 years and reunite to protect the Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Who is in the Eternals cast?

The Eternals cast includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris and Angelina Jolie as Thena. See below for the full Eternals cast.

Gemma Chan as Sersi



Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Harish Patel as Karun

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman

Salma Hayek as Ajak



Angelina Jolie as Thena

Eternals will be available to stream on Disney Plus in 2022.

