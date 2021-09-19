Here’s How to Watch the Emmys For Free to See Regé-Jean Page, Elizabeth Olsen & More TV Stars

If you love television as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free to see TV stars like Regé-Jean Page, Elizabeth Olsen and Sterling K. Brown on the red carpet and (hopefully) on the winner’s podium.

The Emmys, which are voted on by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, started in 1949 as an award show to honor the best of the best in television. The Emmys are considered one of four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy (for music), the Oscar (for film) and the Tony (for theatre.) Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, which make up an EGOT.

As for what an “Emmy” is, the word is the French version of the television crew slang term, “Immy,” which is a nickname for image orthicon,” a camera tube once used in early television cameras cameras. The design for an Emmy award is a winged woman holding an atom. The award was designed by television engineer Louis McManus, who used his wife as the model for the trophy. “The statuette of a winged woman holding an atom has since become the symbol of the Television Academy’s goal of supporting and uplifting the arts and science of television: The wings represent the muse of art; the atom the electron of science,” the Emmys website reads.

Since the first Emmys ceremony were held on January 25, 1949, hundreds of Emmys have been awarded for achievements in acting, directing, writing and more categories that make the television industry run. If you’re a TV lover, the Emmys are a must-watch. Ahead is how to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free and what to know about this year’s award show.

When are the Emmys 2021?

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Where are the Emmys 2021 filmed?

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmys are filmed at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The venue is a change from the Microsoft Theatre, which has hosted the Emmys since 2015.

Who’s the Emmys 2021 host?

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmys host is stand-up comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in CBS’ The Neighborhood. In an interview with People, Cedric revealed there will be a “big opening” and “sketches” that are reminiscent of past Emmy ceremonies. “We wanted to do something that reminded viewers of the big shows,” he said. “Two of my favorite Emmy hosts are Billy Crystal and Martin Short. We didn’t want to go Broadway with it, but we do want to do something similar to that. So we got a big, fun number to open up and show that’s got some sketches.”

He continued, “I love television, so I wanted to do these mashups of me mixed in with other TV shows. So you may see me on The Crown. You may see me inside Succession. I mean, these are fun ideas that we really want to have fun with. We all love shows and we wish, like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be on that show.’ And so here’s a good opportunity for me to do it with the magic of technology.”

Who are the Emmys 2021 nominees?

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy nominees include Kaley Cuoco for HBO Max‘s The Flight Attendant, Elizabeth Olsen for Disney+‘s WandaVision and Regé-Jean Page for Netflix’s Bridgerton. Mj Rodriguez, who stars in FX’s Pose, also made history at the 2021 Emmys as the first transgender person to ever be nominated in a lead acting category. For a full list of 2021 Emmy nominees, click here.

How to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free

So…how can one watch the Emmys 2021 online for free? Well, read on ahead for various tricks and tips to stream the Emmys at no cost.

The best way to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free is with Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial and allows users to watch the Emmys live the same day it airs. The service also includes access to more than 30,000 TV shows from networks like CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon, 2,500 movies and live sports, such as NFL games. After the seven-day free trial ends, users can pay $4.99 per month for Paramount+’s Essential plan, which includes ads, or $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which doesn’t have ads. Both plans offer a seven-day free trial, however, which is more than enough time to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Emmys 2021 online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including CBS to watch the Emmys, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the Emmys. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Emmys 2021. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including CBS to watch the the Emmys, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

For those who want to watch Emmys online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like CBS, which is where the Emmys air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Emmys. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Emmys (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

