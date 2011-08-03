Watch Emmanuelle Alt Shop & Stroll Around Paris In FNO Promo

Vogue Paris’ Editor-in-Chief Emmanuelle Alt is still something of an enigma: Although her street style looks are widely documented and her rock-and-roll aesthetic is instantly recognizable, we don’t really see much of her in the months between Fashion Weeks, or hear from her, well, ever.

Luckily for us, Alt has emerged as the spokeswoman for the Parisian branch of Fashion’s Night Out and puts on a happy face in an attempt to encourage us all to go buck wild shopping on September 8. This is no ordinary promotional video, however: We see the chic editrix walk the streets of Paris in an Isabel Marant fall number, shop in Avenue Montaigne’s finest luxury boutiques and speak French. Why is this so fascinating? I’m not sure. Oh! Karl and Baptiste come along for the ride, too.

Take a look and prepare to be charmed.

Video via The Cut

