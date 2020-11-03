Hulu Has a Special Deal to Let Viewers Watch the Election Live For Free—Here’s How

If you’re a cord-cutter (a.k.a. someone without cable), you may be wondering how to watch the Election 2020 results online for free.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, marks the 59th quadrennial presidential election since the United States declared its independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. It’s on this day, Election Day, that the world will likely learn who will be the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. The main race is between Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence (who serve as the current president and vice president of the United States) and Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Other nominees include the Libertarian party’s ticket, presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson and and vice presidential nominee Spike Cohen; the Green Party’s ticket, presidential nominee Howie Hawkins and vice presidential nominee Angela Walker; as well as other tickets and independent candidates.

Now back to how to watch the Election 2020 online fo free: If you’re a Hulu subscriber, the service has a special Election Day deal that allows viewers to watch the election results live for no additional cost. This means, that users who aren’t Hulu + Live TV subscribers (a.k.a. regular Hulu subscribers) can watch the election results live on ABC News Live. The service, which partnered with Rock the Vote for the 2020 election, also has a library of Election 2020 coverage from shows like Good Morning America, World News Tonight With David Muir and The View so viewers can stay informed. If you’re not a Hulu subscriber or can’t afford the the service’s $5.99 per month price (with ads), viewers can still watch the Election 2020 results live for free via Hulu’s seven-day free trial. (Just be sure to set a reminder, so you won’t be charged on the last day.)

If you’re not a fan of Hulu for whatever reason, here are other free trials that viewers can sign up for to watch the Election 2020 live on various networks.

Hulu: Sign up for a Hulu account and watch the Election 2020. Hulu offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $5.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch the Election 2020. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch the Election 2020. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

