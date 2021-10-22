Here’s How to Watch ‘Dune’ For Free to See Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya’s Next Sci-Fi Epic

Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi movies or Timothée Chalamet (or both), you may want to know how to watch Dune online for free to see the next epic science fiction franchise.

Dune—based on Frank Herbert 1965 sci-fi novel of the same title—stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who—alongside his family, the noble House Atreidis—is thrust into a war between the native Fremen people and enemy invaders, House Harkonnen, for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis

Despite the multi-million-dollar budget of Dune, Chalamet told Deadline in August 2021 that he didn’t look at the movie any different than past projects he’s done. “I like to think that with every film I’ve done, whether it’s Call Me by Your Name or Beautiful Boy, The King, or Little Women, the character you play is almost a piece of your flesh. And that’s always true, but simply from the perspective of how long the shoot for Dune was, and also the arc that Paul Atreides is on, as well as the huge love and almost biblical connection that so many people have for the book and the original film, it really felt… tectonic, if that’s the right word for it. Just getting to this finish line feels like: phew.

Chalamet also talked about what it was like to star alongside Zendaya, who plays Chani, his love interest in the movie, and will have a larger role in the Dune sequel. “Chani will play a huge role in the next film. I don’t know if there’s a script yet, but just based on the book, along with Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson], they have a lot to do together, let’s put it like that,” he said. “Zendaya was incredible in this movie; the moment she pulls the mask down, it felt properly showstopping and powerful. I was hiding behind the camera, counting my lucky stars, because I was there in month two of the shoot, and here was a total powerhouse just coming in for the first time.”

He continued of Zendaya, “And as I said before, this was before I’d seen Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie. She’s doing such incredible work and is just trailblazing her own path, and she’s so, so cool. She also happens to be in the most-watched trailer of the moment, too, for Spider-Man: No Way Home. I cannot wait for that movie, and I was there, by the way, with everybody else, clicking through the trailer frame by frame looking for clues.”

So how can one watch Dune online for free? Read on ahead for the tips and tricks to stream Dune at no cost to see Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in your next sci-fi obsession.

When does Dune come out?

Dune premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, October 22, 2021.

How to watch Dune online for free

Dune is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and an ad-free plan for $14.99. While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but there are still secret ways to watch Dune online for free with the little-known hacks ahead.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

What is Dune about?

Dune is based on Frank Herbert 1965 sci-fi novel of the same title. Set in an interstellar society in the distant future where noble houses control planetary land, Dune is centered on a young man named Paul Atreides, whose family accepts the stewardship of a planet called Arrakis. Though Arrakis is inhospitable and a desert wasteland, it is the universe’s sole source of melange a.k.a. “the spice” a.k.a. a drug that extends one’s life and enhances their mental abilities. Melange is also crucial for space navigation, which requires mental multidimensional awareness and foresight that only the drug can provide. Given that melange is only produced on Arrakis, control of the planet is dangerous but coveted. As Dune follows Paul’s story, the book explores a multi-layered struggle of politics, religion and ecology over the control of Arrakis and the coveted melange.

There are six books in the Dune saga: Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune and Chapterhouse: Dune. The Dun book, which was originally published as two serials in Analog magazine (many of Herbert’s other Dune books were also published as magazine serials at first), went on to tie with Robert Zelazny’s This Immortal for the 1966 Hugo Award. Along with a Hugo, the book also won the first-ever Nebula Award for Best Novel and was cited as the world’s best-selling science fiction novel in 2003 after a miniseries re-sparked interest in the book.

Along with 2021’s Dune, Herbert’s novel was also adapted into a film in 1984 directed by David Lynch. The film, however, was considered a box office bomb and was negatively reviewed by critics. Despite the negative response, Hollywood didn’t stop adapting Herbert’s dune series. In 2000, Sci-Fi created a miniseries, titled Frank Herbert’s Dune, based on the first Dune book. A second miniseries, titled Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, followed in 2013. The sequel series combined events from Herbert’s Dune Messiah and Children of Dune. Computer games and board games inspired by the book series also followed. There were also several Dune follow-ups at the time, including prequels and sequels, co-written by Herbert’s son, Brian Herbert.

Who is in the Dune cast?

The Dune cast includes Timothée Chalamet (who stars as Paul Atreides, the ducal heir of House Atreides); Rebecca Ferguson (who stars as Lady Jessica, Paul’s Bene Gesserit mother); Oscar Isaac (who stars as Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father) and Zendaya (who stars Chani, Paul’s love interest).

See below for the full Dune cast.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Zendaya as Chani

David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries

Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes .

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Babs Olusanmokun as Jamis

Benjamin Clementine as Herald of the Change

Is there a Dune 2?

The full title of the 2021 Dune is Dune: Part One, which means that there is a Dune 2. The 2021 Dune is the first part of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 book, Dune. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie”, director Denis Villenueve told Collider in 2019. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.” Cinematographer Greig Fraser also confirmed to Collider that a sequel is in the works. “It’s a fully formed story in itself with places to go. It’s a fully standalone epic film that people will get a lot out of when they see it,” he said.

Villenueve also told Il Venerdì di Repubblica, an Italian magazine, that Zendaya’s character, Chani, is expected to have a larger part in Dune 2. “I can’t wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] back together. Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be [a major part] of the story,” he said. He also confirmed to GamesRadar in August 2021 that he’s started writing the script for Dune 2.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you,” he said.

Dune is available to stream on HBO Max.

