The ‘Dexter’ Reboot Is Finally Here—Here’s How to Watch It Without Paying for Showtime

Fans of Dexter have been waiting a long time for this reboot, and now that it’s finally here, many are wondering if there’s a way to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free. Luckily, we’ve found some tricks for fans to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free below.

For those who haven’t yet had a chance to get acquainted with the series, here’s what to know. Dexter: New Blood is a reboot of Showtime’s original series Dexter, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s Darkly Dreaming Dexter books. The show, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, follows antihero Dexter Morgan, a forensic bloodstain pattern analyst who works for the Miami Metro Police Department and lives a double life as a serial killer who targets other murderers. Dexter’s modus operandi is inspired by a code of ethics taught to him as a child by his adoptive father, Harry, who recognized his son’s sociopathic traits early on. These rules—referred to simply as “The Code” or “The Code of Harry”—first require that Dexter can prove that his prospective victims are guilty of murder before killing them, and secondly, that he must not allow himself to get caught.

Dexter: New Blood, which premiered on Showtime in November 2021, is set 10 years after the original Dexter ends. The show reunites viewers with Dexter as he lives under the new identity of Jim Lindsay, a local shopkeeper in Iron Lake, New York. The miniseries features Dexter’s relationship with his now grown-up son, Harrison, and his new love interest, Angela Bishop, Iron Lake’s chief of police, among others. In this new town, Dexter must fight to suppress his own urge to kill and silence the “Dark Passenger” in his mind.

Now that you know what to expect from the Dexter reboot, it’s time to share some tips for how to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free. Below, we’ve also included details about the Dexter: New Blood cast, release date and, of course, how to stream it for free.

When is the Dexter: New Blood release date?

So, what is Dexter: New Blood‘s release date? Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7. The first episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Dexter: New Blood will include 10 episodes in total, with new episodes airing weekly on Showtime until January 9, 2022.

Who is in the Dexter: New Blood cast?

Of course, the return of Dexter Morgan can only mean one thing: Michael C. Hall is back to reprise his role as the vigilante serial killer he brought to life on the screen for eight seasons. Aside from Hall, the Dexter: New Blood cast is comprised of characters new and old. Among them is actress Jennifer Carpenter, who will reprise her role as Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan (And yes, that’s despite being dead at the end of the original series. Here’s how.) Other cast members include Julia Jones as Chief of Police Angela Bishop, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Clancy Brown as unofficial town mayor Kurt Caldwell, Alano Miller as Logan, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey, David Magidoff as Teddy, Jamie Chung as Molly and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach, among others.

So, is there a way to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free? Yes! Below we’ve included the best trial options to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free. Pro-tip: Combine all these free trial offers and simply set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged so you can watch Dexter: New Blood online for free all season long.

The best free trial option to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free is Showtime on Hulu, which allows fans to watch both Showtime and Hulu for one whole month. For those who wish to continue their service after the free trial offer, Hulu is currently offering a Showtime add-on discount for only $3.99 per month for four months in addition to their base plan, which starts at $6.99 per month. Altogether, this deal saves users $32. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, we’d recommend you act fast as the deal ends soon on November 23, 2021. Of course, you also always have the option to watch Dexter: New Blood for free if you cancel after your free trial offer ends.

Another free trial option to watch Dexter: New Blood online for free is with Showtime on Amazon Prime. The service offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and a seven-day free trial to Showtime so fans can watch Dexter: New Blood online for free for a week. After the free trial ends, subscribers can sign up for Showtime for $10.99 per month and Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month.

Dexter: New Blood is available to stream on Showtime.

