Watch A Day In The Life Of Nicola Formichetti & Gilt Groupe

Nicola Formichetti is a busy, busy mannot only is he one of the most sought-after editorial stylists in the industry, he’s also the recently appointed creative director at Mugler as well as Lady Gaga‘s own personal fashion director. Splitting his time between New York, Paris, Tokyo and London, he somehow found the time to collaborate with Gilt Groupe and curate a sale based around his friend and muse.

According to WWD, the sale on May 20 will feature both mens and womens merchandise chosen by Formichetti himself, a one-of-a-kind Mugler dress worn by Gaga, tickets to the Mugler Fall 2011 runway show in Paris and VIP passes to a Lady Gaga concert in New York City.

Gilt followed Formichetti on the day of his shoot for the site, and if you’ve ever wanted to see him style, peep his impossibly chic NYC apartment or his inspiration boards, you definitely need to watch their footage.

Video via Fashionista