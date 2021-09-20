Here’s How to Watch ‘DWTS’ For Free to See Which Star Wins the Mirrorball Trophy

If you’re dying to know which star will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, you may want to know how to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free to not miss a moment in the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars premiered in June 2005 as an American version of the United Kingdom series, Strictly Come Dancing, with pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers. Since the first season of Dancing With the Stars, the show has aired for more than 30 seasons and seen hundreds of celebrities grace its dance floor. The show was hosted by Tom Bergeron from season 1 until season 28, after which he was replaced by Tyra Banks. Since its premiere, Dancing With the Stars has also launched dozens of iterations in countries like Brazil, France, India, New Zealand and Greece.

As for the format of the show, here’s how Dancing With the Stars works: Each celebrity is paired with a professional dancer. The pair performs each week and are given judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated until one pair remains. The pair is named the champion of that season and awarded the Mirrorball Trophy. So that’s how Dancing With the Stars works, but how can one watch Dancing With the Stars online for free? Read on ahead for how to stream DWTS at no cost and what to know about season 30.

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 premiere?

Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

When does Dancing With the Stars 2021 air?

Dancing With the Stars season 30 airs Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ABC.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 judges?

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 judges include Len Goodman, who missed season 29 due to travel restrictions; former DWTS pro Derek Hough who filled in for Goodman in season 29; and veteran judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Who is the Dancing With the Stars 2021 host?

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 host is Tyra Banks, who is also an executive producer on the series. Banks replaced longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after season 28.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 contestants?

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 cast consists of 15 contestants: country music singer Jimmie Allen; Spice girls member Mel C; Bling Empire star Christine Chiu; Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green; The Office alum Melora Hardin; YouTube star Olivia Jade; Season 25 Bachelor Matt James; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin; Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; NBA player Iman Shumpert; and YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2021 pros?

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 professional dancers are: Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2021 online for free

So how can one watch Dancing With the Stars online for free? Ahead are various free tricks and tips to stream DWTS at no cost, whether it’s live or the next day. Pro tip: Combine the free trials and set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free all season long.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Dancing With the Stars online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including ABC to watch the Dancing With the Stars , as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including ABC to watch Dancing With the Stars, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

For those who want to watch Dancing With the Stars online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like ABC, which is where Dancing With the Stars air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Dancing With the Stars . Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream Dancing With the Stars (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

The easiest way to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. Though not live, Hulu uploads new episodes of Dancing With the Stars the day after they air, so users can catch up the morning after the night show. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Dancing With the Stars—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch at least four seasons of Dancing With the Stars at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Dancing With the Stars online for free. The deal ends soon, so it’s best to sign up now.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.

