Here’s How to Watch ‘Cruella,’ So You Don’t Miss Emma Stone as Disney’s Evilest Villain

If One Hundred and One Dalmatians was one of your favorite Disney movies, you may want to know how to watch Cruella online to for free. Cruella, which premiered on Friday, May 28, is a live-action remake of the 1961 animated Disney movie, which is about a litter of Dalmatian puppies who are captured by a woman named Cruella de Vil, who wants to use their fur for coats.

Emma Stone plays the titular role of Cruella, an aspiring fashion designer who becomes a dangerous criminal obsessed with Dalmatian furs. From the looks of the trailer, Cruella is set before the events of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, which is based on Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel, The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

“There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella’s dealing with that send her to the villainous darker side. So in that sense, it is [similar]. But it’s definitely its own thing,” Stone told Total Film Magazine in April of comparisons between Cruella and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in 2019’s Joker. “Just to sort of reframe Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There’s a lot of absolutely delightful banter and rhythm to the style of it, which is different from Joker.”

Like Disney’s most recent original movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella will be released in both theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, which costs $29.99 in addition to Disney+’s usual $7.99-per-month subscription. If you don’t want to pay for Premier Access, don’t fret, as, like many of Disney+ blockbuster releases, Cruella is also expected to be released on Disney+. Read on for what we know about how to watch Cruella online for free.

When does Cruella come out?

Cruella comes out on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

How much does Disney+ With Premier Access cost?

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month on a monthly subscription and $79.99 per year on a yearly subscription. The service raised its price for the first time from $6.99 to $7.99 in March 2021.

Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to sign up for free. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so be sure to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

As for when Cruella will be on Disney+ without Premier Access (a.k.a. how you can just watch it with your regular subscription, Disney+ hasn’t announced that date. However, if we look at past Disney films (such as Raya and the Last Dragon and the live-action Mulan), Cruella will likely be on Disney+ for free around August, which is the same amount of time it took for Raya and the Last Dragon to leave Premier Access.

Cruella is available to stream on Disney+ with Premier Access.

