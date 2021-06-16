‘Cruel Summer’ Is 2021’s Buzziest Show—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, you may want to know how to watch Cruel Summer online for free. Season one of the buzzy teen drama wrapped on Freeform in June 2021, meaning that now is as good a time as any to binge the entire season. What’s even better is that there’s a way to do exactly that without even spending an extra dime!

We’ll let you know all the details about how to watch Cruel Summer online for free below, but first, here’s a little bit of background on the show for those who are just hearing about it for the first time. Cruel Summer season 1 premiered in April 2021 on Freeform. The series, which is set in the small town of Skylin, Texas, follows the disappearance of teen Kate Wallis. Kate is one of the most popular girls in town when she goes missing, but it isn’t long before one of her classmates, Jeanette Turner, takes her place in the high school pecking order. But Jeanette’s swift ascent up the social ladder leaves some people suspicious: Before Kate went missing, Jeanette was nothing but an outcast and nerd. So how—and why—was she able to seemingly take over Kate’s life?

Cruel Summer unravels questions about Jeanette’s potential involvement in Kate’s disappearance and more, making for a series full of mysterious twists and shocking turns. If that sounds like something you’d be into, then get ready to find out how to watch Cruel Summer online for free.

For those who are curious about how to stream Cruel Summer season 1, we have a couple of easy ways to watch Cruel Summer for free listed down below. Read on for everything you need to know about catching this Freeform show without paying anything!

While Freeform shows are available to watch on several different streamers, the easiest option to watch Cruel Summer online for free has to be through Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, which includes Freeform series like Cruel Summer.

Though subscriptions start at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads and go up to $11.99 a month for Hulu’s ad-free option, new subscribers can try out either plan without spending anything with a 30-day free trial. This gives users plenty of time to binge-watch the first season of Cruel Summer before committing to a subscription—and if you don’t want to stick with the service for whatever reason, you can always cancel before your free trial offer is up to avoid being charged.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

Verizon customers have yet another free option to stream Freeform shows like Cruel Summer. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. While those other streamers are also great, Hulu is your real key to watching Cruel Summer online for free.

To claim your free Hulu subscription as part of the Disney bundle, be sure to check out Verizon’s FAQs here as they explain the steps Verizon customers need to take to access the service for free. In general, users can expect to have to visit the My Verizon site or the My Verizon App, where they can access the Plans & Devices page. From there, Verizon customers will need to click Explore Adds or Add Ons & Apps if you’re accessing the Account menu via a web browser. You’ll then be able to select The Disney Bundle and activate it after providing your email details. But make sure to act fast if you want to watch Cruel Summer online for free, because Verizon’s Disney Bundle package ends in August 2021!

Cruel Summer is available to stream on Hulu.

