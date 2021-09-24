Here’s How to Watch Hulu’s New Britney Spears Doc About How Her Dad ‘Controlled’ Her Life

If you watched Framing Britney Spears, you may want to know how to watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free to see the follow-up to Hulu’s explosive documentary about the “Baby One More Time” singer’s controversial conservatorship.

Controlling Britney Spears is the second part to Framing Britney Spears, a documentary by The New York Times with FX on Hulu about Britney’s conservatorship, which was created in February 2008 and named her father, Jamie Spears, and others in control of her person and estate. The documentary also followed the #FreeBritney movement, which started in response to Britney’s conservatorship and seeks to end the legal restriction to free Britney and put her back in control of her life.

In June 2021, three months after the release of Framing Britney Spears, Britney accused her father and her other conservators of conservator abuse at a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me—he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” Britney said of her dad at the time. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.”

To learn more about Britney’s conservatorship, watch Hulu and FX’s new documentary about where her case is now. Read on for how to watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free.

When is Controlling Britney Spears‘ release date?

Controlling Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 24.

What is Controlling Britney Spears about?

How to watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free

So how can one watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free? Well, ahead are two ways to stream Controlling Britney Spears at no cost.

The easiest way to watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Controlling Britney Spears—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch Controlling Britney Spears more than once before deciding whether or not to commit to a subscription.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Controlling Britney Spears online for free. The package ends in May 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

Controlling Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch part one of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, for free.

