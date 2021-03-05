Here’s How to Watch ‘Coming 2 America’ For Free After Its Surprise Release

If you loved the original Coming to America, you won’t want to miss out on watching Coming 2 America online this weekend. It premiered a day early and is available to stream now. It’s been 33 years since the comedy was released and the sequel is highly anticipated, especially for those desperately in need of a laugh. Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem of Zamunda. Akeem comes back to America with his best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) on an important royal mission.

Even though it’s been 33 years, Prince Akeem has yet to claim his birthright, the throne—much like another famous royal-in-waiting, Prince Charles. His father King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) is still alive, but his health is failing. The King is upset that his son has no male heir—only three daughters, who can’t inherit the crown.

As it turns out, Akeem does have a son, thanks for a one-night-stand while he was in New York City. He has a son with a woman named Mary (Leslie Jones). Once they find Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), who has grown up as an average American man, they take him back to Zamunda to get him accustomed to being a royal.

The Zamundian palace is actually Rick Ross’s IRL mansion. The film was directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) and written by Kenya Barris (Black-ish), Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

There’s only one way to watch Coming 2 America. This sequel is an Amazon Studios film, so you can only watch it if you’re an Amazon Prime member. But if you don’t already subscribe to Amazon’s video and 2-day delivery subscription, don’t fret. You can sign up for Amazon Prime’s 7-day free trial.

In addition to watching Coming 2 America and browsing Amazon’s large movie and TV library, you can take advantage of getting 2-day free Prime shipping as only as the trial lasts. After the trial ends, Prime will cost $12.99 a month.

Coming 2 America is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

