Here’s How to Watch the CMA Awards For Free, So You Don’t Miss Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert Perform

Country music’s biggest night is officially here, which can only mean that there are fans looking for a way to watch the CMAs online for free. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the CMA Awards online for free on your computer, smartphone or TV, get ready for these tips ahead.

The Country Music Association Awards—a.k.a. the CMA Awards, or CMAs for short—is the longest-running annual music awards program on network television. The CMAs were first presented decades ago in 1967, and televised for the first time the following year. This year, the ceremony is back at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for its 55th Annual showing. In a statement to Billboard, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern revealed that the “health and safety” of the CMA audience remains a top priority this year.

“We are so excited to return to Bridgestone Arena for this year’s CMA Awards ceremony. We have a truly fantastic show in the works that we will share more about in the coming weeks. As we plan our return, it goes without saying that the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority,” Trahern said on October 6, 2021. “Due to TV production protocols and venue and local rules, we will require all ticketed audience members to show proof of full vaccination and wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Both the house and backstage will comply with all applicable local health and safety regulations, as well as requirements from the television unions. We look forward to bringing our fans a night to remember!”

For everything to know about the CMA Awards this year—from when and where to watch the CMAs online for free, right down to official wine of the night (Beringer Bros. barrel-aged glasses of Cab and Chardonnay, for those already wondering), just keep on reading below.

When are the CMA Awards 2021?

The 55th Annual CMA Awards are broadcasting live from Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who is performing at the CMA Awards 2021?

The CMA Awards 2021 performers’ list is seriously stacked this year. Performers include host Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, along with Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

Who is hosting the CMA Awards 2021?

Nashville native Luke Bryan is the host of the 55th Annual CMA Awards in 2021.

Who is presenting at the CMA Awards 2021?

The CMAs announced a star-studded lineup of presenters on November 8, 2021, just ahead of the show on November 10. Presenters at the CMA Awards 2021 include country stars Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Russell Dickerson, Ingrid Andress, Scotty McCreery, Deana Carter and Lainey Wilson, along with other musicians such as Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant, Elle King and Bryan’s fellow American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Faith Fennidy, a young Black activist who sought justice for being sent home from school after she was accused of violating school policy by wearing braids, will also be a special guest presenter at the CMA Awards 2021. Athletes such as recent World Series champ Freddie Freeman and quarterback Kurt Warner will also present. Other presenters include actors Zachary Levi, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Susan Sarandon and Hayley Orrantia.

How to watch the CMAs 2021 online for free

So how can one watch the CMA Awards 2021 online for free? The CMA Awards 2021 is airing exclusively on ABC, which means that if you’re subscribed to a TV provider—or can mooch off of someone who is—you can watch the CMA Awards 2021 online for free on ABC.com.

However, if you don’t have access to cable login like many other cord-cutters out there, don’t worry. We’ve included some free trial offers ahead to stream ABC and watch the CMA Awards 2021 at no cost. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged so you can watch the CMA Awards 2021 online for free without any unexpected fees.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great option to watch the CMA Awards 2021 online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels—including ABC, where you can watch the 2021 CMA Awards for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if you choose not to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Another way to watch the CMA Awards 2021 online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including ABC to watch every moment of the CMA Awards 2021 online for free. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

