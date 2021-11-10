Here’s How to Watch ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ For Free to See the Live-Action Adaptation of Your Favorite Kids’ Book

If you read the books as a kid, you may want to know how to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free to see the live-action version of everyone’s favorite Big Red Dog.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series of the same title, which was first published in 1963. The movie follows Emily Elizabeth Howard, a middle school student in New York City, who adopts a small red puppy named Clifford from a magical animal rescuer. Overnight, Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog and attracts the attention of Lifegro, a genetics company who wants to make supersized animals. The film follows Emily Elizabeth and her uncle, Casey, as they chase Clifford around New York City as they try to save him from Lifegro.

In an interview with Collider, director Walt Becker explained why he decided to make a live-action adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which was made into an animated series in the 2000s and 2019. “I just loved how that story took a magical, special creature that came into the life of the young protagonist, and they both were learning from each other. They have the ability to kind of communicate, but not really talk,” he said. For me, what attracted me to the character, besides it being a dog, was that it’s something that I’d read my kids and was my first. It seems like it’s everybody’s first book. It was just this incredible family adventure movie with a slightly magical creature affecting everybody in a real world city, like New York. That’s probably what attracted me to it.”

So how can one watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the new Clifford movie at no cost.

When does Clifford the Big Red Dog come out?

Clifford the Big Red Dog premieres in theaters and on Paramount Plus on November 10, 2021.

How to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free

So how can one watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free? Lucky for you, Paramount Plus offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to stream Clifford the Big Red Dog at no cost. Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial and what else comes with it.

The best way to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog at no cost. Along with Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Clifford the Big Red Dog online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9l99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching Clifford the Big Red Dog concert for free

What is Clifford the Big Red Dog about?

Who is in the Clifford the Big Red Dog cast?

The Clifford the Big Red Dog cast includes Darby Camp as the lead role of Emily Elizabeth Howard, a 12-year-old girl who adopts Clifford, and Jack White Hall as her uncle, Casey Howard, who takes care of her as her mother, Maggie (Sienna Guillory), is on a business trip. See the full Clifford the Big Red Dog cast below.

Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth Howard

Jack Whitehall as Uncle Casey Howard

Izaac Wang as Owen Yu

John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell

Russell Wong as Mr. Yu

Paul Rodriguez as Sanche

Tony Hale as Peter Tieran

Russell Peters as Malik

Sienna Guillory as Maggie Howard

Kenan Thompson as Clifford’s veterinarian

David Alan Grier as Mr. Packard

Alvin Chea as Barry White

Rosie Perez as Lucille

Jessica Keenan Wynn as Colette

Siobhan Fallon Hogan as Petra

Bear Allen-Blaine as Mrs. Jarvis

Clifford the Big Red Dog is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

