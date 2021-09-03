Here’s How to Watch the New ‘Cinderella’ For Free to See Camila Cabello as a Reimagined Princess

If you’re a Camilizer, you may want to know how to watch Cinderella online for free on Amazon Prime to see Camila Cabello as a reimagined princess.

Amazon‘s Cinderella is based on the fairytale of Cinderella first published by Charles Perrault in his collection of French fairytales, Histoires ou contes du temps passé, in 1697. Another version was published by the Brothers Grimm in their folktale collection, Grimms’ Fairy Tales, in 1812. Both versions of Cinderella were the inspirations for Walt Disney classic animated movie, Cinderella, in 1950. The movie—which was nominated for three Oscars in 1951 including one for Best Original Song for “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo”—is credited for saving Walt Disney Productions from financial losses at the time.

The movie is also the inspiration for several other Cinderella adaptations, including 1997’s Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney Houston; 2004’s A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray; and 2015’s Cinderella starring Lily James and Richard Madden. Though each movie is different, they each follow a similar story: Cinderella is the stepdaughter of a wicked stepmother and the sibling to two wicked stepsisters. When her family is invited to a ball hosted by the King and Prince, Cinderella is forced to stay at home, where she meets her Fairy Godmother, who transforms her into a beautiful princess for the night under condition: She must return home before midnight. During her rush to come back before midnight, Cinderella loses one of her glass slippers, which the Prince, who falls in love with her at the ball but doesn’t know her name, uses to find her. Though there are many others who claim the shoe is theirs, the glass slipper fits only on Cinderella’s foot. The story ends with Cinderella and the Prince marrying, and Cinderella becoming a Princess.

While Amazon’s Cinderella follows the same story for the most part, there are also many aspects that are reimagined. Ahead is how to watch Cinderella online for free on Amazon and what’s different between the adaptation and the Cinderellas that came before it.

When does Cinderella 2021 come out?

Cinderella comes out on September 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Cinderella 2021 about?

Amazon’s Cinderella is based on Disney’s 1950 animated movie of the same title, which was inspired by Charles Perrault’s fairytale, “Cinderella” also known as “The Little Glass Slipper.” Though Amazon’s Cinderella follows the same story as the original Disney movie and fairytale, there are some differences. The main difference is that Cinderella, who’s nicknamed Elle, isn’t just the stepdaughter of a wicked stepmother. The movie also revolves around Cinderella’s aspiration to be clothing designer and open her own store. Amazon’s Cinderella also doesn’t have a Fairy Godmother and replaced the character with Fab G, a genderless Fairy Godparent.

When does Cinderella 2021 take place?

The exact time period Amazon’s Cinderella takes place is unclear, but judging from the costumes and the set, it should take place between the 17th and 19th century, which is around the time Charles Perrault first published the fairytale and when the Brothers Grimm republished their own version in 1812.

Who is in the Cinderella 2021 cast?

Who’s in the Cinderella cast? Camila Cabello plays the titular role of Cinderella. Idina Menzel plays Vivian, Cinderella’s stepmother, while Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert, Cinderella’s love interest. See the full cast of Cinderella below.

Camila Cabello as Cinderella

Idina Menzel as Vivian, Cinderella’s stepmother

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert

Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice

Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan

Billy Porter as the Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters

James Acaster as John, a Footman/mouse

James Corden as James, a Footman/mouse

Romesh Ranganathan as Romesh, a Footman/mouse

Missy Elliott as Town Crier

Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen

Luke Latchman as Griff

Fra Fee as Hench

Beverley Knight

Mary Higgins as Princess Laura

Nakai Warikandwa as Princess

How to watch Cinderella 2021 online for free

So how can one watch Cinderella online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Cinderella online for free. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial ahead.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video for free

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.