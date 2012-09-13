Watch: Chris Benz on His Spring 2013 Collection, New Direction

Designer Chris Benz‘s bi-annual presentations at Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center are always one of our highlights during Fashion Week. They often feel more like a party than a presentation, and this season was no different as editors hobnobbed with celebrities that ran the gamut from Paula Abdul to Susan Sarandon. Then there are the clothes, which are always colorful and cheery — a complete delight.

This season, Benz is taking a new approach to his collection, re-imagining the line along a somewhat lower price point — one that he feels (and we agree) is more in line with his fan base. Benz also introduced his first denim collection and a new collaboration with the immensely popular Cambridge Satchel for spring.

Backstage before his star-studded presentation, the designer gave us the inside scoop on his inspiration for spring, as well as what spurred him to think about new directions for his label.