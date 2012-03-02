Watch Charlie Sheen’s Amazing New Fiat Ad

Honestly, I wonder what Fiat’s commercial budget must be because they seem to have their pick of Hollywood’s A-list to hawk their questionable vehicles. I mean, they had Jennifer Lopez pretending she was a ghetto princess and now they have the love of my life: Mr. Charlie Sheen.

J. Lo’s commercial caused a lot of controversy — since it turns out Jenny From The Block does not go anywhere near the block and the ad was shot in Los Angeles. But Charlie’s ad is beyond true to life. It’s called “House Arrest,” and features a crazy looking Chaz cruising around a Beverly Hills mansion packed with gorgeous girls. Yes.

Watch the ad below and bask in the Sheen’s greatness. Oh, and how much do you love the vintage pic (above)?