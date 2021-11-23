Here’s How to Watch the Champions League For Free, So You Can Catch Every Match From Now Until the Final

Even if the Champions League is a European tournament, many at home this year are wondering if there’s a way to watch the Champions League in the USA for free. Audiences across the States have waited a long time for the soccer tournament to return—and now, the UEFA Champions League has kicked off in its full glory.

The 2021–22 UEFA Champions League marks the 67th season of Europe’s annual club football tournament organized by the Union of European Football Associations. Formerly known as the European Champion Clubs’ Cup, this season’s Champions League will see highly-anticipated matches between Manchester United vs. Villarreal, Chelsea vs. Juventus and many more facing off in an effort to make it to the final. Speaking of which: The 2021–22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia in May 2022. Soccer fans know it’s a big deal, as the winner of the Champions League qualifies for the following year’s Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

While we’re still a ways away from this, we’re already gathering up everything you need to know about where to watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in the U.S.—that way, you don’t miss a single game. Keep on reading below for details.

So, how can one watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in the US? The 2021–22 UEFA Champions League is airing on CBS and Univision, so we’ve included some tips and tricks ahead to stream the network and watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League at no cost. Pro tip: Simply combine the free trial offers below to catch every game in the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged so you can watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in its entirety.

A great way to watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in the U.S. is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including Univision and local CBS channels to watch every game of the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another great option to watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in the U.S. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels—including CBS, where you can watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if you choose not to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

If you’re looking to watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free in the U.S. exclusively on CBS, Paramount+ might be the best option for you. Paramount+ currently offers two plans: a Limited Commercials Plan, which costs $4.99 per month, and a Commercial-Free plan, which will run you $9.99 per month. That said, new subscribers can watch the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League online for free through the streamer’s seven-day free trial. To sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial, visit the site here and click “Try It for Free.” Amazon Prime also offers a 30-Day Paramount Plus free trial, as well as a seven-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video.

What is the UEFA Champions League 2021 schedule?

The UEFA Champions League will be holding its Group Stage matches from September 2021 to December 2021. These matches will be played on September 14-15, September 28-29, October 19-20, November 2-3, November 23-24 and December 7-8. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16 games, whereas teams in third place will transfer to play the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Teams placed in fourth will be eliminated from the European competitions for the remainder of the season. Check out the UEFA Champions League schedule for the rest of 2021 and beyond below.

Matchday 5 – Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich – 12:45 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs Manchester United – 12:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs Juventus – 3:00 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs Benfica – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg – 3:00 p.m. ET

Malmo vs Zenit – 3:00 p.m. ET

Lille vs RB Salzburg – 3:00 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs Atalanta – 3:00 p.m. ET

Matchday 5 – Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Besiktas vs Ajax – 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45 p.m. ET

Sporting vs Dortmund – 3:00 p.m. ET

Man City vs PSG – 3:00 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs Milan – 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs Porto – 3:00 p.m. ET

Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sheriff vs Real Madrid – 3:00 p.m. ET

Matchday 6 – Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Paris vs Club Brugge – 12:45 p.m. ET

Leipzig vs Man. City – 12:45 p.m. ET

Porto vs Atlético de Madrid – 3:00 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs Liverpool – 3:00 p.m. ET

Dortmund vs Beşiktaş – 3:00 p.m. ET

Ajax vs Sporting CP – 3:00 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs Inter – 3:00 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff – 3:00 p.m. ET

Matchday 6 – Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juventus vs Malmö (18:45 CET)

Zenit vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Bayern vs Barcelona

Man. United vs Young Boys

Atalanta vs Villarreal

Salzburg vs Sevilla

Wolfsburg vs LOSC

Knockout Stage Dates

Round of 16 draw: December 13, 2021

Round of 16 first legs: February 15/16/22/23, 2022

Round of 16 second legs: March 8/9/15/16, 2022

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: March 18, 2022

Quarter-final first legs: April 5/6, 2022

Quarter-final second legs: April 12/13, 2022

Semi-final first legs: April 26/27, 2022

Semi-final second legs: May 3/4, 2022

Final: May 28, 2022