Watch: Cara Delevingne Does a Sexy Striptease for i-D Magazine

After tracking model Cara Delevigne‘s many runway outings during Fashion Week, not to mention seeing paparazzi shots of her partying with the likes of Rihanna and Rita Ora, we thought we had been exposed to everything concerning Britain’s resident It-model. As it happens, we were wrong.

Today, British fashion glossy i-D Magazine debuted a fashion film shot by Tyrone Lebon that features 20-year-old Delevingne wearing a pink wig and performing a sexy striptease in a pair of sky-high heels and a beige Burberry trench that she proceeds to unzip—fully. One of the most memorable parts of the gritty clip is watching Delevingne trample over tattered pieces of Burberry’s trademark plaid in nothing but heels and intense lingerie.

The (slightly) NSFW clip is above, so watch and let us know—what do you think of Delevingne’s latest performance?

