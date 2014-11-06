StyleCaster
Watch Cara Delevingne Talk in a (Decent!) American Accent

Emily Kanoff
by
Cara Delevingne goes method!

Photo: E! News

While speaking with “E! News” this week at Topshop Topman’s 5th Avenue store opening celebration, the British beauty decided to throw host Zanna Rassi for a loop!

“Excuse my American accent,” said the supermodel. “I have to stick in it for a while.”

She’s referring, of course, to her exciting leading role in “Paper Towns,” in which she plays a mysterious American teenager. The film—an adaptation of “The Fault in Our Stars” author John Green’s other YA novel of the same name—also stars Nat Wolff as a nerdy high schooler who spends an adventurous night with Delevingne’s character, only to wake up and find she’s disappeared.

Sticking with the accent for the duration of the interview, Delevingne let it slip that it’s actually a Floridian accent she’s trying to perfect. Also letting slip? The fact that the accent gets a little better after a few drinks.

And that’s the Cara Delevingne we know and love. Watch the clip HERE.

