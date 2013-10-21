Watch Cara Delevingne Dance Around in Her Underwear In New Commercial

Cara Delevingne may have recently gotten the word “silence” tattooed on the inside of her wrist (her seventh, no less), but her latest speaking role is as the star of a campaign film for La Boo, a new Japanese online mall aimed at teen girls. The retailer sells local designs, as well as big brands like Topshop, writes The Telegraph.

During a playful video—with frequent outfit changes—the 21-year-old model proclaims, “I love La Boo,” and at one point bounces on a bed wearing a red bra and underwear surrounded by stuffed toys. There’s also the stereotypical use of a hairbrush as a microphone, and a hair dryer doubling as wind machine. We won’t say more so as to not spoil the video for you.

Right now, it seems like Delevigne is seemingly everywhere, and not too long ago, it was rumored the British “It girl” may be starring in “The Face of an Angel,” a movie about the infamous Amanda Knox scandal.

Cara didn’t get the part in “50 Shades of Grey,” despite candidly expressing interest, though she will appear in the film version of Martin Amis’ novel “London Fields,” alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Amber Heard. The in-demand model, who also had a role in the adaptation of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina,” recently wrapped up filming ”Kids in Love,” a British flick about spoiled rich kids.

After watching Cara’s dark turn in the Karl Lagerfeld-directed Fendi horror film, and now seeing her influence spread to short videos in Japan, it’s clear the model’s influence is on the rise. Is there anything she can’t do?