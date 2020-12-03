Here’s How to Watch BTS’ Performance at the 2020 MMAs—You Won’t Want to Miss This

If you’re an ARMY, you might be wondering where to watch BTS’ performance at the Melon Music Awards online, in which case, you’ve come to the right place. On November 3, it was confirmed that BTS would appear at the 2020 MMAs, and now we know exactly when that’s happening. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch BTS’ performance at the Melon Music Awards.

Melon Music Awards celebrates its 12th anniversary this year, and is set to take place over the course of four days from December 2 to December 5, 2020, beginning at 5 a.m. ET, or 7 p.m KST. BTS is nominated in six categories at this year’s awards ceremony, including Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7, Song of the Year for their single “Dynamite,” which was later included on their 2020 album Be, and MMA’s Popularity Award, among others. BTS’ Suga is also nominated in two categories as a solo artist for his song, “Eight.” But nominations aren’t the only reason why BTS will be making their appearance at the MMAs. Don’t worry, ARMYs—the boys are still slated to perform this year.

BTS will be joined at the MMAs by several guests over the course of the award show’s four-day schedule. Some of these guests include LEENALCHI, Gaho, and DAY6, who are all expected to perform on December 2 and December 3. Others, like TWICE, NCT, SEVENTEEN, and more, will join the performance lineup during the main ceremony—just like BTS. But when is the main event, exactly? Find out below.

When is BTS’ 2020 Melon Music Awards performance?

While it’s unclear what time BTS will perform at the 2020 MMAs, it is confirmed that they will appear for the award show’s main ceremony on December 5.

How to stream BTS’ 2020 Melon Music Awards performance

ARMYs can watch the MMAs live on the Melon official website, Kakao TV, or on 1theK’s YouTube channel. And if you miss the live stream, don’t worry too much! An official video of BTS’ 2019 MMAs performance was uploaded to YouTube soon after it aired, so you can always make sure to catch up there.

