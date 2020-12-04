Here’s How to Watch BTS’ MAMA 2020 Performance Online, So ARMYs Don’t Miss Out

ARMYs, you may be wondering where to watch BTS’ performance at MAMA 2020 online. If so, look no further—here’s everything you need to know about BTS’ appearance at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The Mnet Music Awards or MAMA 2020, otherwise known as Asia’s biggest music award show, is set to take place virtually on December 6. It will be the first ceremony held in the awards show’s 22-year history with no live audience, but that doesn’t mean that performances are canceled. On December 1, the awards show confirmed its final list of performers, which of course, includes BTS. The boys won’t just be performing, either; they might be taking home some awards of their own, as they’re nominated across seven fan-voted categories this year.

BTS is up for “Best Male Group,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10,” with songs like their single “Dynamite” off their 2020 album Be nominated for “Song of the Year.” Meanwhile, BTS’ Suga is also nominated for “Song of the Year” and “Best Collaboration” for his song “Eight” with IU. Categories like “Album of Year” have yet to be announced, but ARMYs can definitely hope to see Map of the Soul: 7 make the cut.

BTS will be joined at MAMA by several other performers. The full lineup includes: ATEEZ, BoA, Cravity, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, GOT7, IZ*ONE, Jessi, JO1, Mamamoo, MONSTA X, NCT, OH MY GIRL, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TAEMIN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Treasure, and TWICE. Read on below for everything you need to know about these performers, and most importantly, where to watch BTS’ 2020 MAMA performance.

When is BTS’ 2020 Mnet Music Awards performance?

While it’s unclear what time BTS will perform at MAMA 2020, we know that the show will take place on December 6 at 4:00 a.m. ET, or 6:00 p.m. KST. If that’s too early for you ARMYs on the East Coast, don’t worry—the ceremony will re-air at 3:00 p.m. ET for anyone who missed it.

How to stream BTS’ Mnet Music Awards performance.

ARMYs can find where to watch MAMA 2020 live on the Mnet Asian Music Awards official website. For fans in the U.S., you can stream for free at http://www.kconusa.com.