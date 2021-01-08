Here’s How to Watch BTS’ Golden Disc Awards Performance, So ARMYs Don’t Miss a Moment

ARMYs may want to know how to watch BTS’ Golden Disc Awards 2021 performance online, so they don’t miss their first performance of the year.

For those who don’t know, the Bangtan Boys will take the stage for their first performance of 2021 at the 35th Golden Disc Awards on January 9 and 10. The two-day, three-hour event will start on January 9 and 10 at 3:50 p.m. KST or 1:50 a.m. ET for those in the United States. BTS is nominated for both the Digital Song Division category for their August 2020 single “Dynamite” and the Album Division category for their February 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. BTS is also nominated for the Popularity Award.

Along with BTS, other performers at the Golden Disc Award include TWICE, NCT127 and SEVENTEEN. As for how to watch the awards for ARMYs in the United States, the Golden Disc Awards has two options. The first is to pay for access to the live broadcast on LiveCon.TV. Fans can pay to watch the awards show live for $5.99, which gives them access to both days. The Golden Disc Awards also has a $9.99 deal, which gives fans access to the two-day awards show, as well as a VOD recording of the event. A VOD of just the event can also be purchased for $9.99. All options will have English subtitles, according to LiveCon.TV, so non-Korean- speaking ARMYS can follow along.

For those who wish to watch the awards show for free, the Golden Disc Awards will also post the performances on its YouTube channel at no cost. However, the posting will be delayed, so fans will have to wait a while after the broadcast finishes airing.

BTS’ Golden Disc Awards come after a whirlwind year for the band, whose members include Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The band earned their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020 for their first all-English single, “Dynamite.” Their second number one came in November 2020 when they were featured on Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s song “Savage Love.” BTS topped the charts of the Billboard Hot 100 yet again later that month with their single “Life Goes On” from their November 2020 album, BE. The track became the band’s first song primarily in Korean to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Along with their charts success, BTS also earned their first Grammy nomination in November 2020 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite.”

The 35th Golden Disc Awards air on January 9 and 10 at 3:30 p.m . KST or 1:50 a.m. ET on LiveCon.TV.