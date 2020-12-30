How to Watch BTS’ New Year’s Eve Show, So You Don’t Miss Their Last Performance of the Year

ARMYs, it’s almost time to close out the year and watch BTS’ New Year’s Eve 2021 Live Big Hit performance. The boys will be headlining their label’s year-end virtual extravaganza—an event you’re definitely not going to want to miss. So, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch BTS’ New Year’s Eve 2021 Live Big Hit performance.

BTS’ final performance of the year will be presented by Weverse and feature tons of other exciting guest performances. The original lineup for Big Hit’s New Year’s Eve show was announced in November 2020, and it included acts like GFRIEND, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, Lee Hyun, and Bumzu. But that’s not all; on December 8, it was announced that BTS collaborators Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki will each be joining the lineup with a collaboration on the concert’s “Global Connect Stage.”

ARMYs will also be thrilled to hear that BTS member Suga is likely to make an appearance during Big Hit’s New Year’s Eve concert. Fans might have heard that Suga has been taking a break from BTS’ performances since Big Hit Entertainment announced in November via Weverse that he had undergone shoulder surgery to repair complications from a past injury. Although he’s still recovering, he’s expected to participate. “I’m recovering well so I guess I can appear but I can’t perform,” he told fans during a Monday, December 28 chat on V Live. Even so, it will be exciting to see him back with the boys!

Speaking of which: Keep on reading for everything you need to know about how to watch BTS’ New Year’s Eve 2021 Live Big Hit performance below.

When is BTS’ New Year’s Eve 2021 Big Hit Performance?

Big Hit Entertainment’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be taking place live in Korea on December 31. Streaming for the event is expected to begin at 9:30 PM KST. If you’re in the U.S., that will be 4:30 AM PST on the West Coast or 7:30 AM EST on the East Coast. It’s an early start for sure, but who says your New Year’s Eve celebrations have to kick off at night, anyway?

How to stream BTS’ New Year’s Eve 2021 Big Hit Performance

BTS’ New Year’s Eve Big Hit performance is only available to stream via the Weverse shop app. Fans can choose between multiple viewing packages, each of which includes a 2021 New Year’s Eve Live “Special Emblem Gift” and the option to watch a delayed replay of the live-streamed event on a later day. As of December 30, the basic ticket option is sold out, but there are several multiview packages still available for purchase:

HD Multi-view 4 tickets are listed at $47.61 and are available to all customers. This package includes a viewing experience of the concert’s main cam along with a three-screen multi-cam.

HD Multi-view 6 tickets are listed at $47.61 and are only available to official Weverse Membership holders of NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN. This package includes viewing a four-screen view of the main performance stage and a two-screen stream of the Meet & Greet studio, where fans can virtually meet the concert’s artists backstage.

4K Single View + HD Multi-view 6 tickets are listed at $57.23 and are only available to official Weverse Membership holders of NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN. This package includes everything in the HD Multi-view 6 package along with a single-view of the main performance stage in 4K quality.