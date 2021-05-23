BTS Are Performing a New Single at the Billboard Music Awards—Here’s How to Watch for Free

You may be wondering how you can watch BTS at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards online for free after learning that they’re set to perform a new single during the show. Well, ARMYs, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered!

In case you missed it, BTS announced on Tuesday, May 11, they’re performing their upcoming English-language single, “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The supergroup took to their Instagram Story to tease their appearance. Meanwhile, the BBMAs also shared the news on their official Instagram account, writing, “Are you ready?! the world tv debut of @bts.bighitofficial’s BUTTER will be at the #BBMAs !!! don’t miss it Sunday, may 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC. #BTS_Butter.”

BTS, who last performed their single “Dynamite” at the 2020 BBMAs, will be taking to the stage remotely from South Korea again this year. At last year’s BBMAs, the boys took home the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist. In 2021, BTS is up for four categories at the show: Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their No. 1 hit, “Dynamite.” Of those four, the Bangtan Boys already took home three of the non-televised awards for which they were nominated: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist, all before the show even began.



But how, exactly, can fans watch BTS perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards online for free? Read on below for everything you need to know ahead of the show, which will also feature performances by The Weeknd, P!nk, and more!

How to watch BTS at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 23. For those who already happen to have access to a basic cable package (or know someone who does), you’ll be able to watch NBC live on your TV or via NBC.com and the NBC app. But don’t worry, cord-cutters. Even if this doesn’t apply to you, there are still ways to watch NBC live with one of these free trial options.

ARMYs can catch NBC live on streaming platforms like Fubo. While their service typically costs upwards of $64.99 per month, the good news is that they offer a seven-day free trial to new users, so you don’t have to spend a dime to start. Those hoping to catch BTS at the 2021 BBMAs can also consider Hulu+ with Live TV, which is another service offering a seven-day free trial for new customers. Just be sure to cancel before your trial offer is up if you want to avoid being hit with a $54.99 monthly subscription fee.

