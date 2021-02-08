Here’s How to Watch Britney Spears’ New Documentary For Free to Know How the World Screwed Her Over

If you’ve been following the #FreeBritney movement, you may want to know how to watch Britney Spears’ documentary 2021 online for free. On Friday, February 5, The New York Times released the sixth episode of their Hulu series, The New York Times Presents.

Each episode is a mini documentary about a news story that took over 2020. Episode 5, titled Framing Britney Spears, followed the drama around Britney’s conservatorship. As explained in the documentary, which was produced with FX, Britney’s conservatorship started in 2007 after her viral incident with a paparazzo, in which she was photographed hitting his car with an umbrella.

After that, Britney was placed under a conservatorship. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her attorney, Andrew Wallet, were named as her co-conservators over her person and her estate. As conservators, Wallet and Jamie have access to Britney’s medical records, finances and can control who visits her. Wallet later removed himself as Britney’s conservator, while Jamie remains as a conservator over Britney’s estate.

The documentary comes amid the #FreeBritney movement, a movement started by Britney’s fandom to end her conservatorship and free her from her father’s control. If you’re a big Britney fan or are fascinated by how her conservatorship works, here’s how to watch Britney Spears’ documentary, Framing Britney Spears, online for free.

So can you watch Britney Spears’ 2021 documentary online for free? Well, there are a couple of ways. If you’re not a Hulu subscriber already (or have another email account you can use), the service offers a seven-day free trial. Framing Britney Spears is only a little over an hour long, which should give you plenty of time to watch it for free. Just be sure to set a reminder for when your free trial ends, so you can cancel it before you’re charged.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Britney Spears’ 2021 documentary online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Britney Spears’ 2021 documentary online for free. The package ends in May 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.