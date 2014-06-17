Watch Brian Williams Rap ‘Baby Got Back’

Brian Williams is funny enough on his own—remember his take-down of The New York Times‘ Brooklyn coverage?—but Jimmy Fallon and his “Tonight Show” crew have made a habit of making him even funnier through the magic of video editing.

In the past year or so, Fallon’s crew has edited NBC News clips of Williams to make it look like he’s rapping a slew of iconic rap songs—from “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” to “Straight Outta Compton.” (Our favorite, for the record, is “Rapper’s Delight.”)

Last night on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon and crew unveiled their latest masterpiece: Brian Williams rapping Sir Mix-a-Lot’s cult 1992 hit, “Baby Got Back.” We gotta say, it’s pretty brilliant.

Watch for cameos from fellow NBC News personalities Matt Lauer, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, David Gregory, Tom Brokaw, and more.