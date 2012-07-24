Watch Boy George’s Awesome Cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games”

When we think of Boy George, we’ll admit that our minds tend to gravitate towards the Culture Club smash hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” (which, of course, the Boy George impersonator belts out in The Wedding Singer) or a shopping cart stocked with sparkly blue eyeshadow. We certainly don’t generally associate him with music’s (and by default, fashion’s) toast du jour Lana Del Rey.

However, the icon has just recorded a cover of Lana’s single “Video Games” (which she famously botched on Saturday Night Live) and it’s good. Really, really good. His haunting voice and sharp delivery complement the lyrics perfectly — and even better is the video. The YouTube teaser describes it as “a story of young love in bleak Britain,” and it’s exactly what you’d imagine: hot kids running around with piercings and flannel against an industrial backdrop.

Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts: Who did it better, Boy George or Lana? (Oh, and forgive us for the old image. We like to remember people in their heyday.)