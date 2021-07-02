Here’s How to Watch ‘Boss Baby 2’ For Cheap Before It Leaves Streaming Services Forever

If you loved the first Boss Baby, you may want to know how to watch Boss Baby 2 and where to stream before it’s too late.

The Boss Baby: Family Business—which is the sequel to the 2017 animated movie The Boss Baby—premiered in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, July 2. The franchise—which is based on the Marla Frazee’s 2010 book of the same name—follows a boy helping his baby brother who is a secret agent in the war for the adults’ love between babies and puppies. Alec Baldwin star as the titular Theodore “Ted” Lindsey Templeton, the titular Boss Baby and infant with the mind of an adult who works at Baby Corp. and gains intelligence and the ability to speak from drinking a “Secret Baby Formula.” The movie also led to a 2018 Netflix TV show titled The Boss Baby: Back in Business and an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Picture.

The Boss Baby 2 sees the return of Ted and his older brother, Tim (played by James Marsden), as adults who are brought together after a new Boss Baby (played by Amy Sedaris) requests their help to stop a professor from erasing childhoods across the world. The new Boss Baby is Tina Templeton, an undercover executive of Baby Corp and Tim and his wife Carol’s younger daughter.

In an interview with USA Today, Baldwin talked about recording the voices for Boss Baby 2 while in quarantine. “We had already started voice recording, but COVID disrupted everything. We wound up recording from home on my laptop. It all worked fairly well. But I’m not a computer aficionado or tech person. We got through it, which is a miracle because there’s a lot of projects that aren’t out,” he said.

If you can’t wait to see Baldwin return as the titular Boss Baby (now an adult), keep on reading for how to watch Boss Baby 2 for free.

So how can you watch Boss Baby 2 if you don’t want to pay for a movie ticket? Well, Boss Baby 2 is available to stream on Peacock, which does offer a free plan. (All you need is an email to sign up.) However, you want to watch Boss Baby 2, you’ll need Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which are different than the free plan but cost a lot less than movie tickets for a whole family. Boss Baby 2 is only Peacock for the next 60 days, which means it will leave the streaming service for the foreseeable future on August 31. So if you want to watch the movie, you better act fast.

Peacock offers three plans. The free Peacock plan (which users can subscribe to with their email) has thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, has everything that the free plan has as well as live sports, live events, exclusive Peacock series and movies (like Boss Baby 2), next-day episodes to NBC shows and even more TV shows and movies that the free plan doesn’t have. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, has everything Peacock Premium has but with no ads. Unfortunately, Peacock ended its free trial in June (just before the release of Boss Baby 2), but $4.99 to watch Boss Baby 2 with the whole family still beats paying for four or more tickets at the movie theatre. Ahead are step-by-step instructions for how to watch Boss Baby 2.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Search The Boss Baby: Family Business and watch the movie

If you want to watch Boss Baby 2 for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below. Cox subscribers, who have Cox Internet Customer with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video, also have access to free Peacock Premium subscriptions.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity or Cox account SearchThe Boss Baby: Family Business and watch the movie

Unfortunately, if you don’t have an Xinfinity or Cox account (or don’t know anyone to mooch on), you’ll need Peacock Premium to watch Boss Baby 2. But remember, Boss Baby 2 is only on Peacock for the next 60 days, so if you want to watch it, the $5.99 per month (you can cancel after you watch Boss Baby 2 and still enjoy a month’s worth of streaming) may be worth the price.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is available to stream on Peacock.

