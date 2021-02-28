‘Borat 2’ Got 3 Golden Globes Noms—Here’s How You Can Watch It For Free

Want to see what all the fuss about Borat 2 was about? Well you can find out and watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for free, so you don’t miss out on any jokes.

The sequel to the 2006 movie finally arrived 14 years later. This mockumentary follows the same timeline. Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Barron Cohen) has just been released from a 14-year stint in prison. He was imprisoned for his actions from the original Borat. His country blames him for the collapse of its economy and political system. Borat is only released from prison with the promise of a pardon, so he can complete a mission that will restore his country to its former glory.

Naturally, things get turned upside down and antics ensue—it is Borat, after all. We won’t get into the details as to not spoil the movie, but he ends up traveling around America with his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova), who has a lot to learn about the world. Bakalova was credited as Irina Nowak in the film, but the Internet quickly found out who she was.

There are plenty of outrageous jokes and encounters with unknowing real-life political figures in this sequel, which is all you can expect. Borat would be thrilled that his movie got nominated for three Golden Globes—Best Motion Picture (Comedy), Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture (Maria Bakalova).

It’s time to see if Borat 2 was worth the hype. Below, there’s info on how you can watch it at home.

The Walking Dead season 10 returns on Sunday, February 21. Ahead are various free trials to watch The Walking Dead online for free. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Amazon Prime Video

A free trial of Amazon Prime Video is the best way to catch Borat 2 for free. You’ll also get access to Amazon’s other originals, tons of movies and TV shows, along with 2-day-free shipping through Amazon Prime.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $8.99 per month

Borat 2 is available to watch now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.