Here’s to Watch BLACKPINK’s First-Ever Virtual Concert, So BLINKs Don’t Miss a Second

BLACKPINK in your area! If you’re a BLINK, you may want to know how to watch BLACKPINK’s “The Show” live online to celebrate the K-pop girl group’s first-ever virtual concert.

The four-member girl group—which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé—will stream their first online concert on Sunday, January 31, on YouTube. The concert, which is titled “The Show,” comes after the release of BLACKPINK’s first full-length album, The Album, in October 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK confirmed that “The Show” will consist of between 15 to 20 songs, and all eight tracks from The Album. Among The Album’s tracks include singles “How You Like That” and “Lovesick Girls,” as well as collaborations “Ice Cream” (with Selena Gomez) and “Bet You Wanna” (with Cardi B.)

“Rather than thinking of our group, we thought of our fans first. YouTube is the platform our fans are most familiar with, and has been the best partner that allowed our music and performances to reach our fans all over the world. YouTube’s network and our BLINKs’ always had such great synergy,” BLACKPINK told Billboard of how the idea for “The Show” came to be.

As fo what the song the group was most excited to perform, the members revealed that “Pretty Savage,” a B side from The Album, was one of their favorites. The band previewed a performance of “Pretty Savage” on The Late Late Show With James Corden days before “The Show.”

“It was definitely fun preparing our setlist from the first full album because we’ve never performed those songs before within the concert setting,” the group said. “Being asked to choose only one song is probably one of the most difficult questions. But if we have to pick only one, it could be ‘Pretty Savage.’ Because our fans love the BLACKPINK-esque [nature] of the song, we get so energized when we perform it. We’re already looking forward to it!”

Want to know how to watch BLACKPINK’s “The Show”? Read on for what we know about the price, time and date of “The Show,” so BLINKs don’t miss a second.

What is the time and date of BLACKPINK’s “The Show”?

BLACKPINK’s “The Show” will stream live on YouTube on Sunday, January 31, at 2 p.m. Korean Standard Time. In the United States, “The Show” will air at 12 a.m. Eastern Time and 9 p.m. Pacific Time. The viewing page will open one hour before the broadcast stats.

What is the price for BLACKPINK’s “The Show”?

There are two prices for BLACKPINK’s “The Show.” The standard package costs $29.99, which includes access to the live stream, rebroadcast and custom emojis of the members. The plus package costs $39.99, which includes everything in the standard package along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

How to watch BLACKPINK’s “The Show”

Here’s how to watch BLACKPINK’s “The Show” online live. Click “Join” on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel or click the link here. You need a YouTube account to buy access, to be sure to sign into your account or create one. After that, you’ll be asked whether you want to buy the Standard Package or the Plus Package. Choose your option and check out. That’s it! You now have access to BLACKPINK’s “The Show.” Return to BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel either on your desktop on mobile at the time of “The Show” to watch the concert with BLINKs across the world.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.