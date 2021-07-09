Here’s How to Watch ‘Black Widow’ For Way Cheaper Than Disney+’s Current Price

If you’re a Marvel superfan, you may want to know if there’s a way to watch Black Widow online for free. The answer is yes—but you have to wait. Black Widow, which is Black Widow a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff’s first solo Marvel movie, premiered on July 9, 2021, on both Disney+ and in theaters.

The movie, which is said to be Scarlett Johansson‘s last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and follows Natasha’s run from her past as a spy and the relationships she left long before she became an Avenger. The film also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister figure to Natasha who was trained to be the Black Widow. David Harbour stars as Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian, a Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father figure to Natasha and Yelena. Rachel Weisz also stars as Melinda Vostokoff, a seasoned spy who also trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow and is a mother figure to Natasha and Yelena.

Though Black Widow is Natasha’s first solo (and perhaps last) solo Marvel movie, Johansson told Collider that the film isn’t meant to be her origin story. (Spoiler alert: Natasha dies in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame after she sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone.) “Post-Civil War felt like a good time to start. We never intended to do an origin story. I never wanted to do an origin story because I just didn’t want to go back,” she said. :I wanted to move forward. Even though we are going back it all makes sense when you see it. But, it felt like a good time because Natasha has always been a part of some operation. She’s always been an operative and she’s actually never really had to, for better or worse, make any decisions for herself.”

She continued, She’s made decisions, but she’s part of this greater whole—whether it was the Red Room or SHEILD or The Avengers, you know-—she’s had this kind of family, for better or worse, and then after Civil War it’s gone. It’s all gone. Everything is gone and for the first time ever, really, she’s just on her own. She could totally disappear into the ether and that would be that. She doesn’t have to return to anything. Which is a pretty terrifying place to be when you’ve been attached to something for so long and now you’re suddenly floating.”

How to watch Black Widow online

So how can fans watch Black Widow online if they don’t want to go to the movie theaters? Well, like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella and other Disney Plus blockbuster movies, Black Widow is available to stream immediately on Disney Plus with Premiere Access. To watch Black Widow online, Disney Plus subscribers will need to sign up for Premiere Access, which costs $29.99 and comes with unlimited viewings of Black Widow. If you don’t have a Disney Plus, you’ll need to sign up first at either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves customers about $16. Disney Plus also offers a Disney Bundle, which comes with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions at just $13.99 per month. (This saves customers about $5 from subscribing to each service individually, which is like having Hulu for free.)

How to watch Black Widow online for free

If you want to watch Black Widow online for free, there’s a way—but you have to wait. Black Widow will be available to stream for regular Disney Plus subscribers on October 6, 2021, which is about three months after it’s released in theaters and on Premiere Access. If you can wait that long, however, you can save $29.99. Don’t have Disney Plus? Ahead are various ways to get a free Disney Plus account in time to watch Black Widow online.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus as of June 2021. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Though the previous offer expired in January 2021, Microsoft decided to partner with Disney Plus again—and the good news is that this perk is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members whether or not they claimed the previous Disney+ Perk. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. The catch? Members can only claim and activate the trial from June 8, 2021, until September 30, 2021. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the 30-day free trial will be set to auto-renew your subscription, so remember to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Watch 'Black Widow' With Amazon Music Unlimited & Disney Plus $7.99

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Black Widow is available to stream on Disney+ with Premiere Access.

