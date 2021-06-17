Billie Eilish Is Debuting New Music in a Free Online Concert—But It Won’t Be Free For Long

If you can’t wait for Happier Than Ever, you may want to know how to watch Billie Eilish‘s Prime Day Show performance for free. Eilish is one of three performers at Amazon’s Prime Day Show concert, which celebrates the retailer’s annual Prime Day event on June 21 and June 22.

The three-part concert—which also includes performances from H.E.R. and Kid Cudi—will see Eilish perform new songs from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, for the first time. Happier Than Ever, which drops on July 30 and includes singles like “Your Power” and “Lost Cause,” is Eilish’s second studio album after her Grammy-winning record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019.

However, Eilish isn’t the only artist who will debut new music at Prime Day Show. H.E.R. will also perform never-before-heard songs at the concert from her upcoming album, Back of My Mind. The LP, which drops on June 18, is H.E.R.’s third studio album after her 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s I Used to Know Her.

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

So how can you watch Billie Eilish’s Prime Day Show performance for free? Read on to find out. (Spoiler alert: You better move fast because it won’t be free forever.)

When is Billie Eilish’s Prime Day Show performance?

Prime Day Show is available to stream on Amazon starting on June 17. The event is a three-part concert with half-hour performances from H.E.R., Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish. Each concert is available to stream on its own. The first part is H.E.R. followed by Kid Cudi and then Eilish.

How to watch Billie Eilish’s Prime Day Show performance for free

Here’s how to watch Billie Eilish’s Prime Day show performance for free: Starting on June 17, fans can visit Amazon’s Prime Day Show page to watch H.E.R., Kid Cudi and Eilish’s performances at no cost. All you need is an Amazon account.

However, Prime Day Show won’t be free forever. The event is only available for free for 30 days, which means that on July 17, fans who haven’t seen the concert (or want to rewatch it) will need to have an Amazon Prime Video account. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, which buys fans another month to watch Prime Day Show at no cost. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Though Prime Day Show is available to stream for free for 30 days, exclusive recordings of H.E.R., Kid Cudi and Eilish’s performances (including new music they perform) is only available for Amazon Prime or Amazon Music subscribers. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, an Amazon Music subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year (which saves about $16.) If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, an Amazon Music subscription costs $9.99 per month. However, thanks to its current promotion, customers can also sign up for Amazon Music for three months free.

Along with her Prime Day Show performance, Eilish also launched a collection of Happier Than Ever merchandise on Amazon, which is 30 percent off on June 17. The collection includes a T-shirt, hoodie, bandana and poster with an illustration of Eilish’s face as well as her album title. Shop the merch below.

Prime Day Show is available to stream on Amazon.

This embroidered T-Shirt, which features an illustration Eilish’s crystal-clear eyes staring back at you, comes in both white and black.

This bandana (which can also double as a face mask) features a comic book-style illustration of Eilish with blonde hair and pouty lips.

This white hoodie shows an illustration of Eilish’s profile in a comic book-style box with a speech bubble that reads, “Happier than ever.”

Dress up your room with this black-and-white photo of Eilish looking back at yo.

