Billie Eilish Is Hosting a Virtual Concert For Her New Album—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

We have good news. There’s a way to watch Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever Disney Plus concert online for free, but you will have to meet one of three conditions.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which is available to stream on Disney Plus, is a “cinematic concert experience” that will see Eilish perform songs from her second studio album, Happier Than Ever. The album, which was released on July 30, 2021, includes singles like “Lost Cause,” “Oxytocin” and “Your Power.” The concert is also a tribute to Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles, where she and her older brother, Finneas, were born and raised by their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2021, Eilish explained why she decided to host a virtual concert for Happier Than Ever. “It deserved something like this. For me, at least. I don’t know if anyone would agree, but I love this project. I knew that I wanted it to have some other life in some other dimension that I’ve never experimented in, and that’s Disney. I wanted to do a concert film, and I’ve never done anything like this,” she said. “It was an incredibly surreal experience. I hope that it’s going to be a really beautiful experience to watch because it’s my whole album in order, which I’ve never done before, which nobody does. I’ve always wanted to do that. It’s going to be beautiful. I mean, it’s really going to be beautiful.”

Eilish also talked about the pressure she feels to top her previous musical records with Happier Than Ever. “I feel like I should go in and find out how well it’s actually doing because I’ve been ignoring it,” she said. “I’ve been scared that people are going to hate it. So, I really don’t know. I don’t really know how well it’s doing. I really don’t. People keep asking, ‘So, how do you feel about how well your album is doing?’ I’m like, ‘It is?'” She continued, “I know that that’s stupid because it’s like, ‘Well, pay attention.’ But it’s scary out there—scary and mean—and I don’t want to see it. I’ve been trying to not look. But I love to hear any of the things that people have to say, good things. What I have heard has been amazing and just have made my life. I’m over the moon happy that this album has done what I wanted it to do, mostly.”

So how can one watch Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Disney Plus concert online for free? Ahead are little-known hacks to stream Eilish’s virtual concert at no cost, and what else to know about the event.

When does Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert come out?

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles comes out on Disney Plus on September 3, 2021.

Who will perform during Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert?

Along with the “Bad Guy” singer herself, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles also includes artists like her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, who will all back up Eilish while she’s on stage.

Where was Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert filmed?

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was filmed at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. The concert was directed by Robert Rodriguez and will include animated elements created by animator and director Patrick Osborne. The animations will appear alongside footage of Eilish and the other performers.

What songs will Billie Eilish perform during her “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert?

During Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney Plus, Billie Eilish will perform all 16 songs in sequential order from her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which was released on July 30, 2021. The LP is the follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which won her the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020.

See the full list of songs from Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles below.

1. “Getting Older”

2. “I Didn’t Change My Number”

3. “Billie Bossa Nova”

4. “My Future“

5. “Oxytocin“

6. “Goldwing”

7. “Lost Cause“

8. “Halley’s Comet”

9. “Not My Responsibility“

10. “Overheated”

11. “Everybody Dies”

12. “Your Power“

13. “NDA“

14. “Therefore I Am“

15. “Happier Than Ever“

16. “Male Fantasy”

How to watch Billie Eilish’ “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert online for free

So how can one watch Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Disney Plus concert online for free? While Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price), there are still some little-known hacks to score a Disney Plus subscription at no cost. Read on for how to do that ahead.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus as of June 2021. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Though the previous offer expired in January 2021, Microsoft decided to partner with Disney Plus again—and the good news is that this perk is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members whether or not they claimed the previous Disney+ Perk. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. The catch? Members can only claim and activate the trial from June 8, 2021, until September 30, 2021. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the 30-day free trial will be set to auto-renew your subscription, so remember to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay $7.99 a month.

