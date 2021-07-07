Here’s How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Without a TV, So You Don’t Miss a Second of the 24/7 Cameras

Whether you’re a live feed follower or a casual viewer, most of us want to know how to watch Big Brother online for free to not miss a second of the 24/7 cameras.

The American version of Big Brother, which is based on the Dutch version, premiered in 2000 as a reality TV competition show where contestants, known as House Guests, live together in a specially constructed house that’s isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7 by live cameras as well as personal audio microphones. Each week, House Guests are eliminated or “evicted” from the house by votes cast by their fellow competitors. The last remaining House Guests wins the competition and is awarded a prize.

The Big Brother franchise started in the Netherlands in the Netherland in 1999 and has since led to dozens of international spinoffs in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and, of course, the United States. The American version of the show, which has run for more than 22 seasons, has also led to various spinoffs including Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother: Over the Top.

When does Big Brother air?

Big Brother season 23 premieres on July 7, 2021, and airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Who is the host of Big Brother?

The host of Big Brother is reporter Julie Chen, who has hosted the series since its first season.

How to watch Big Brother online for free

So how can you watch Big Brother online for free? Ahead are various free trials to watch Big Brother season 23 at little to no cost.

Paramount+ is one of the best ways to stream Big Brother. The site, which is CBS’ exclusive streaming service, allows users both to watch Big Brother episodes live on CBS as they air and stream new episodes after they air on TV. Paramount+ is also the only place to watch Big Brother‘s live feed, which allows users to watch the House Guests 24/7. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial on its site, as well as on Amazon. The service costs $4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which means they pay just $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Along with Big Brother, Paramount+ also has more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $4.99 per month

Another way to watch Big Brother is Sling. The live TV service allows users to watch episodes of Big Brother live as they air on CBS. Along with CBS, Sling also offers more than 30 channels including FX, CNN and AMC, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. The service has a seven-day free trial and costs just $10 for the first month. After that, prices start at $35 per month, which equals to just over a $1 per month.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $10 per month

If you have Hulu, Hulu+ With Live TV is how to watch shows like Big Brother online. Like Hulu, Hulu+ With Live TV offers the same streaming library of more than 43,000 TV show episodes, 1,650 shows and 2,500 movies. The difference is that Hulu+ With Live TV lets users watch more than 75 channels live, including CBS to stream Big Brother, as well as offers 50 hours of DVR storage. The service also offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99

Fubo is another way to watch Big Brother live. The live TV service is one of the most expansive with more than 100 channels, including CBS to stream Big Brother. Fubo also offers between 250 to 1,000 hours of DVR storage so subscribers can record their favorite shows and watch them later if they can’t catch them live. The service offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99 per month.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99

