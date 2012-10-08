Watch Beyoncé’s Surprise Performance at Hubby Jay-Z’s Concert

This past week, the undisputed King of Brooklyn, Jay-Z, opened Brooklyn’s new Barclays Center with a slew of performances. Jay-Z’s return to his hometown was a high-profile — and buzzed about — series of concerts, and it took the social media world by storm. (We could count the number of mentions it got across our Facebook and Twitter feeds, but who has the time for that?).

Naturally, Jay saved the best for last — bringing out wife Beyoncé on Saturday night to close the final show. Looking as radiant as ever, Queen Bey gave the audience a rousing performance of her song “Diva” before taking a break to wish her best friend Gwyneth Paltrow a belated happy birthday. Then, something magical happened: Bey and Jay performed their 2003 smash single “Crazy in Love.” We all remember the song (and of course the infamous “uh-oh” dance), but at the time, we had no idea how legendary this couple would become.

Watch the video above for the full performance!