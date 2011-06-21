StyleCaster
Share

Watch Beyonce Play Marlene Dietrich in Tom Ford For Vogue

What's hot
StyleCaster

Watch Beyonce Play Marlene Dietrich in Tom Ford For Vogue

Alyssa
by

As Beyonc continues on her promotional tour for her new album “4,” it’s looking more and more like she’s adopted a new career as a high fashion model. From the Givenchy couture she wears on her single cover and the editorial-caliber clothing featured in her “Run The World (Girls)” video to her avant-garde Dazed & Confused cover spread, we could tell you more about her recent stylings than about the songs on her new record.

Her latest cover story is for the July/August issue of L’Uomo Vogue, and she channels the late Marlene Dietrich in a shoot styled by Rushka Bergman. The pop singer gives us her best Old Hollywood screen siren in menswear looks by Dior Homme, a lace gown by Tom Ford and one of the most lavish fur coats we’ve ever seen.

Watch the behind-the-scenes action from her shoot below!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share