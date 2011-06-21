Watch Beyonce Play Marlene Dietrich in Tom Ford For Vogue

As Beyonc continues on her promotional tour for her new album “4,” it’s looking more and more like she’s adopted a new career as a high fashion model. From the Givenchy couture she wears on her single cover and the editorial-caliber clothing featured in her “Run The World (Girls)” video to her avant-garde Dazed & Confused cover spread, we could tell you more about her recent stylings than about the songs on her new record.

Her latest cover story is for the July/August issue of L’Uomo Vogue, and she channels the late Marlene Dietrich in a shoot styled by Rushka Bergman. The pop singer gives us her best Old Hollywood screen siren in menswear looks by Dior Homme, a lace gown by Tom Ford and one of the most lavish fur coats we’ve ever seen.

Watch the behind-the-scenes action from her shoot below!